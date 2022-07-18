Sunderland to make renewed effort to sign Everton man after pre-season omission

Sunderland will ‘make a new push’ to sign Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, reports The Northern Echo.

Broadhead, 24, spent last season on loan with Sunderland.

The Welshman featured 22 times in League One fixtures, scoring 10 goals and proving to be a favoured name among supporters.

Injury kept him on the sidelines for large parts of the campaign, but Broadhead proved a hit at the Stadium of Light nevertheless.

And going into this summer, reports said that Alex Neil’s side were keen on bringing Broadhead back to the club.

Little has been said on the move since. But Scott Wilson writes for The Northern Echo that Sunderland will now make a renewed effort to bring in Broadhead, after he was left out of the Everton’s most recent pre-season friendly v Arsenal.

Broadhead is under contract at Everton until next summer. It clearly seems like he’s down the pecking order at Goodison Park and so the Toffees could yet loan him out for the 2022/23 campaign, and release him next summer.

Sunderland’s summer coming together…

Sunderland endured a slow start to the summer after their play-off final victory v Wycombe Wanderers.

But the Black Cats’ transfer business is picking up as we near the new season, with Aji Alese signing last week and becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer so far.

Alese joins Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku as Sunderland’s summer signings, with all joining on permanent deals.

And bringing Broadhead back would be a real coup for Neil – he proved himself to be a prolific name in a Sunderland shirt last season, and Neil is very low on strikers at the moment.

The only question that remains is with regards to Broadhead’s fitness record. But if he can prove his fitness then he’ll make for a really keen signing for Sunderland.