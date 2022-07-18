Stoke City man agrees two-year contract extension

Stoke City have announced that D’Margio Wright-Phillips has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Stoke City fast-tracked the youngster into the first-team fold last season and saw him progress significantly across the campaign.

He signed from Premier League champions Manchester City in February last year and he went on to make 12 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, eight of which were starts. He scored his first professional goal during that time in the 3-2 loss to Fulham.

Wright-Phillips was also a regular in the U23 side, where he scored five goals and assisted a further six in 25 games.

His performances in both the academy setup and in the first-team have earned him a new contract, with the 20-year-old securing a fresh deal to keep him at the Bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2024. The deal includes the option of a further 12 months too/

The two-year contract extension also includes ‘improved terms’.

A well-deserved extension…

Wright-Phillips has proved himself at senior level, making the step up from the U23s well. Given his young age, his ability, his potential and his strong showings in a Stoke City shirt so far, it makes sense for him to be offered this new deal.

The winger will be considered a long-term option for the Potters and is expected to be a part of the first-team fold again next season under the guidance of O’Neill.

They will be pushing for a place in the division’s top six after another disappointing 14th-placed finish last time out. Wright-Phillips will aim for more chances in the first-team in the hopes of helping his side secure that objective, whilst also improving on his own game week to week too.