Stoke City looking to secure deal for Chelsea starlet ahead of several clubs

Stoke City are in talks over a deal for Chelsea’s Swedish starlet Edwin Andersson, trusted reporter John Percy has said.

Stoke City have made some impressive signings ahead of the new season as Michael O’Neill strives to lift the Potters back towards the upper echelons of the Championship table.

Five new faces have made their way through the doors in Staffordshire, and talks are now taking place with a possible sixth.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Percy, the Potters are in talks over a deal for Chelsea youngster Andersson.

They are not alone in the chase for the 18-year-old winger though, with ‘several clubs’ said to be in discussions. It is not mentioned if a deal would be temporary or permanent either as Andersson enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Premier League club.

Andersson has been with Chelsea since signing from IFK in February 2020. The vast majority of his game time has come with the club’s U18s since, chipping in with seven goals and eight assists in 31 games.

An intriguing target…

The Swedish youth international would certainly be an intriguing signing, be it on a loan or permanent.

However, it can be argued that O’Neill’s side aren’t really in need of a new winger. A 3-5-2 system with wing-backs has been the Northern Irishman’s preference, so wingers like Andersson don’t necessarily fit into that system.

Even if there was a switch to a different formation that could accommodate wingers, the likes of D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Tyrese Campbell can operate out wide anyway.

Andersson looks to be an exciting talent for the future, but it remains to be seen if the links develop into a deal.