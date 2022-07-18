Sheffield Wednesday discuss possible permanent swoop for Bristol City ace

Sheffield Wednesday have spoken with Bristol City over a possible deal for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, Bristol Live has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong summer transfer window to date. The Additions of David Stockdale, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo, Reece James, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith have them well-positioned for a promotion push in the new season.

However, with time left in the window, there is still room for improvements at Hillsborough, with Bakinson one man in the Owls’ sights.

According to Bristol Live, Sheffield Wednesday have held discussions with Bristol City over a possible deal for the 23-year-old midfielder.

The Londoner is training with the Robins’ U23s having fallen down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson’s management.

He is free to leave Ashton Gate this summer but Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is said to still hold an interest in the midfielder, despite opting against triggering the permanent option in his loan deal.

A smart swoop?

Bakinson would certainly be a strong signing for Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

As 23, he has his best years ahead of him and his well-rounded game would make him a valuable addition to any promotion-hunting side this summer. He has Championship experience too, playing over 50 times in the division.

However, it can be argued that the Owls don’t actually need another central midfielder at this point in the window.

The signing of the earlier mentioned Vaulks means Darren Moore has already added to a well-stocked midfield department. The Welshman is alongside Barry Bannan, George Byers, Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alex Hunt as options in the middle.

That being said, Dele-Bashiru has drawn interest from the Championship and Hunt is attracting loan attention, so there could be a spot for another midfielder like Bakinson to come in.