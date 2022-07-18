Sheffield United dealt pre-season blow with 30-year-old set to miss the start of the campaign

Sheffield United ‘keeper Adam Davies is set to miss the start of the season as Paul Heckingbottom confirms he has suffered knee ligament damage.

Sheffield United recruited the German-born Welshman in January, bringing him in as cover and competition to Wes Foderingham.

Davies is still waiting on his competitive debut for the Blades but now, Heckingbottom has been dealt a blow after the 30-year-old picked up a knee injury in the Blades’ pre-season friendly against Lincoln City.

Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United boss revealed that Davies has ‘opened up his medial ligaments’ in his knee.

It is added that the injury will leave the goalkeeper absent for the rest of pre-season and for the start of the new season. Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say on the matter:

“Adam is not so good.

“He’s damaged his knee. He followed through and Davo has kicked their lad as he was running past and opened up his medial ligaments.”

Although the specific return date for Davies is not mentioned, it will come as a blow for Sheffield United as Foderingham is now the only senior goalkeeper fit heading into the new season.

It is a blow for Davies too, disrupting his start to the campaign as he bids to earn a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad ahead of Qatar 2022.

Dipping into the academy?

If the Blades decide against recruiting a new ‘keeper, it could open the door for one of their academy talents to come into the first-team.

Jordan Amissah, ended up taking Davies’ place in the side and, given the senior experience he has already gathered, could be a suitable number two. The former Schalke and Borussia Dortmund youngster was with the first-team for their training camp to Portugal and has spent time out on loan with Guiseley and Spennymoor Town before.

While Foderingham is the number one, the loss of Davies is a blow, though it will be hoped he can recover quickly and smoothly before embarking on the new season.