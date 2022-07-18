QPR keen on signing Brighton man in permanent deal

QPR are ‘looking to complete a deal’ for Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Taylor Richards, reports West London Sport.

Richards, 21, is a product of the Fulham youth academy but spent time with Manchester City before joining the Brighton set-up in 2019.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut for the Seagulls last season before heading to Birmingham City on loan, where he featured six times in the Championship.

Richards has previously spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers in League One where he featured 41 times during the 2020/21 season, scoring 10 goal and assisting five.

Now though, West London Sport say that QPR are keen on Richards – the R’s are looking to bring him in on a permanent deal or on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

So far this summer, QPR have brought in Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal on free transfers, with Tyler Roberts joining on loan from Leeds United but with an option to make his stay permanent.

For the future…

On numerous occasions this summer, QPR boss Michael Beale has outlined his desire to add players to his squad permanently rather than temporarily.

QPR like a lot of Championship clubs have perhaps relied too much on loan signings over the past few years, but Beale is quickly putting together a decent squad.

Richards looks like a real prospect and someone who will surely be raring to play some regular first-team football after an fairly inactive 2021/22 campaign.

He’s a versatile midfield player who can operate in a number of positions, making him ideal for the expansive and adaptive style of play that Beale looks set to bring to QPR.

All in all, this looks like it would be another really keen signing for the R’s.