Portsmouth set sights on Swansea City man after League One loan stint

Portsmouth are eyeing up Swansea City forward Jordon Garrick as a potential replacement for Marcus Harness, The News has said.

Swansea City man Garrick is now in the final 12 months of his contract with the Welsh side. He returned to the Swansea.com Stadium earlier this summer following a decent loan stay with Plymouth Argyle, managing seven goals and eight assists in 50 outings.

Now, it is claimed he has emerged on Portsmouth‘s radar.

The News has said that Garrick is being considered as a replacement for Harness, who has since left to join Ipswich Town.

It is added that a possible swap for Garrick which would have seen Harness head for Swansea City instead was considered, but that is now off the cards given the latter’s move. The report adds that there would be obstacles for Pompey to overcome to sign the 24-year-old too, with his ‘relatively lucrative’ deal in South Wales one of the said hurdles.

A smart replacement?

If a deal could be struck, Garrick would be a good signing for Portsmouth.

He has the best years of his career ahead of him and he is proven in League One. He also has Championship experience under his belt and can play anywhere across the front three, though the right-wing has been his favoured position for the majority of his career so far.

The aforementioned obstacles may well prevent a deal from progressing quickly, but it could be a beneficial move for all.

Losing Harness is a blow for Pompey, especially with him heading to a League One rival. However, a deal for someone like Garrick would certainly ease the pain of the winger’s move to Ipswich Town.