Portsmouth on the brink of League One striker swoop

Portsmouth are set to complete the signing of striker Colby Bishop from League One rivals Accrington Stanley, The News has reported.

Portsmouth‘s transfer window to date has been centred around their desperate need for strikers.

A breakthrough in their centre-forward hunt was finally made when Joe Pigott’s signing was confirmed. He arrived as new addition number five, following Josh Griffiths (loan), Joe Rafferty, Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack through the doors.

Now, according to The News, signing number six isn’t far away either.

It has been reported that Portsmouth are set to win the race for Accrington Stanley striker Bishop, who has also been mentioned as an MK Dons target ahead of the new season. However, it’s Pompey who are said to be ‘on the brink’ of completing a move for the Nottingham-born striker as the new season moves closer and closer.

The 25-year-old has been at the top of Danny Cowley’s shopping list this summer, so he will surely be thrilled if the deal gets over the line.

The squad starts to take shape…

Although the arrivals of Griffiths, Rafferty, Swanson and Pack were welcomed by supporters, the move for Pigott and nearing deal for Bishop has Cowley’s squad looking stronger as the new season nears.

The loss of Marcus Harness is a big blow but in Pigott and Bishop, Pompey will have two proven League One goalscorers on the books.

Pigott will be determined to flourish after a difficult stint at Portman Road and Bishop will be keen to prove himself at one of the division’s bigger clubs after three years with Stanley. In his time with John Coleman’s side, the striker has netted 38 goals and provided 11 assists in 123 outings but now, he will be keen to kick on at Fratton Park.