Portsmouth facing transfer battle for free agent, report claims

Portsmouth‘s recent trialist Terell Thomas is drawing interest from Scottish duo Hibernian and Motherwell, a report from Hampshire Live has said.

Portsmouth have already used the free transfer market well this summer. Both Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty have arrived for nothing following their departures from Cardiff City and Preston North End respectively.

However, after five additions at Fratton Park, more are needed.

Among the trialists bidding to impress is Thomas, who is available after his Reading deal came to an end. The 26-year-old has played in pre-season ties against Bristol City and Gillingham but now, interest from elsewhere is arising.

Hampshire Live has claimed Scottish sides Hibernian and Motherwell are both keen on the defender this summer.

Portsmouth‘s position on a possible deal for Thomas remains unclear at this point, though he could be a shrewd addition for Danny Cowley’s side as they bid to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season.

Time to make a move?

Former Charlton Athletic academy talent Thomas has spent much of his career playing League One football, but he now has Championship experience under his belt after his short-term stay with Reading.

That combined with his ability to play either as a centre-back or right-back could make him a useful player to have on board moving forward.

If Hibs and Motherwell’s interest is genuine, it remains to be seen if Pompey are prompted into making a decision over Thomas.

The Saint Lucian international has 89 League One appearances to his name, the majority of which came during his time on the books with AFC Wimbledon from July 2018 to August 2021.