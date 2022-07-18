Oxford United set to snap up 22-year-old – Championship club were also keen

Oxford United are set to complete a deal for Sligo Rovers goalkeeper and club captain Ed McGinty, the Irish Mirror has said.

Oxford United have endured a slow summer window to date. Ciaron Brown is the only new arrival at the Kassam Stadium ahead of the new season and it will be hoped that some more fresh faces can make their way through the doors in the coming weeks.

Now, it seems signing number two is close.

According to a report from the Irish Mirror, 22-year-old goalkeeper McGinty is on the verge of a move to Oxford United.

It is said that the Yellows have come to an agreement over a five-figure fee for the club captain, with a move expected to be sealed and confirmed at some point this week. It is added that an unnamed Championship club were also interested in McGinty, who has spent his entire career to date with Sligo Rovers.

The Motherwell-born ‘keeper has spent his entire career to date with the Irish side, managing 30 clean sheets in 104 appearances.

An odd move?

At 22, McGinty looks to be a promising goalkeeper and given his leadership qualities and experience of senior football, he could prove to be a clever signing in the years to come.

However, looking at Oxford United‘s squad, there are other areas in more need of new signings.

Jack Stevens and Simon Eastwood are the current options in goal, with Mackenzie Chapman also on the books.

Centre-back and centre-forward are the areas with glaring shortages heading into the new season, so it will be hoped that those areas can be strengthened before the season begins later this month.