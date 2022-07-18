Out of favour Wigan Athletic man closing in on loan departure

Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones is reportedly closing in on a loan return to Scottish side Kilmarnock ahead of the new campaign.

Wigan Athletic recruited Northern Irish winger Jones from Rangers last summer.

His move came after a stint on loan with Sunderland, during which he chipped in with three goals and four assists in 21 outings. However, he has struggled to make an impact with the Latics, providing two assists in 17 games before spending the second half of the season with St. Mirren.

Now, with the new campaign nearing, it has been claimed Jones is closing in on another loan exit.

Football League World has reported that the 27-year-old is close to reuniting with former side Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal.

Jones spent three years with Killie from 2016 to 2019, joining after his departure from Middlesbrough, where he had spent his entire career prior. With the Scottish club, the Redcar-born ace managed 11 goals and 22 assists in 119 games, earning a move to Rangers after three years.

The right decision?

Given that Jones wasn’t in Leam Richardson’s plans in League One, it would be a surprise to see him emerge in the first-team picture at the DW Stadium ahead of the Latics’ return to the Championship.

If game time with Wigan Athletic is going to be limited, a loan move away will be best for Jones.

It gives him the chance to play regularly elsewhere, and a move to Kilmarnock would see him return to familiar surroundings. That could be good for Jones’ confidence after a difficult 2021/22 season, so it remains to be seen if the reports materialise into a deal.