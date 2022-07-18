Forest and Bournemouth see bids rejected for Championship ace as Everton and Leicester City consider making approaches

Middlesbrough have rejected bids from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest for Marcus Tavernier, reports 90min.

Tavernier, 23, is a man in-demand after putting in another impressive display with Middlesbrough last time round.

The Englishman featured 44 times in the Championship, scoring five and assisting as many as he helped Boro claim an impressive 7th place finish.

But he’s since become the target of a number of Premier League clubs with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest having recently tabled bids.

A fresh report from 90min though has revealed that Middlesbrough have rejected those bids, reportedly worth around £10million, with Boro ‘holding out’ for a fee closer to £15million.

90min also reveals that Everton and Leicester City are weighing up moves for Tavernier, with both clubs ‘considering making an approach of their own’.

Everton and Leicester City were initially linked alongside Tavernier last week.

A big potential loss for Middlesbrough…

Middlesbrough have made a couple of decent-looking signings in Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan this summer, but most of their transfer attention has seemingly been on departures.

Djed Spence remains a prime target of Spurs with that particular move seemingly close to completion, and now Tavernier looks as though he could be on the brink of leaving.

Losing Tavernier in particular would be a blow give his impact last season, but Boro boss Chris Wilder could be handed a decent bit of spending money if both are to move on this summer.

He may not have much time to spend it this summer, and he could yet prefer to keep Tavernier going into next season.

Middlesbrough certainly have options though, and the potential sales of both Spence and Tavernier are a credit to the club’s youth development.