Norwich City and QPR among clubs keen on signing Chelsea man on loan this summer

Journalist Adam Newson says that Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin is ‘finalising a loan move away’ from the club, with all of Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and QPR interested.

Anjorin, 20, is a product of the Chelsea academy. He’s had recent loan spells away from the club with Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town last season.

He featured seven times in the Championship for the Terriers, scoring once after joining midway through the campaign.

And the midfielder is being backed to head out on loan again this summer.

Football.london journalist Newson has revealed on Twitter that Anjorin has interest from a number of Championship clubs including Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, with a ‘couple of European clubs interested’ too.

He tweeted:

Tino Anjorin finalising a loan move away from Chelsea. Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, interested and couple of European clubs interested.

Who will win the race for Anjorin?

Huddersfield have a definite chance here after welcoming Anjorin in on loan last summer, and after having Levi Colwill on loan last time round as well.

But the likes of Norwich City and QPR may be attractive options too – Norwich given their probable promotion push and QPR for the same reason, but also given their proximity to Chelsea.

Coventry City can’t be ruled out either – they welcomed Ian Maatsen in on loan from Chelsea last summer and the full-back flourished.

Anjorin certainly has some decent options in front of him then and it will be exciting to see which Championship club – if it is a Championship club – lands him this summer.

And for Chelsea, they continue to develop these talented youngsters, with the Championship becoming a common place for the London club to send their youngsters out on loan.