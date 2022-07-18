Middlesbrough’s Tavernier price tag revealed amid interest from Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and more

Middlesbrough are ‘demanding’ £15million for Marcus Tavernier, claims a report from TEAMtalk.

Tavernier has been the subject of interest recently with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest reported to have had bids turned down for the Englishman.

Both promoted clubs are said to have lodged offers of £10million for Tavernier, with reports also saying that Everton and Leicester City are now considering making approaches.

But a fresh report from TEAMtalk says that Middlesbrough want £15million for Tavernier – the same price that Spurs look set to buy Djed Spence for.

Tavernier was a key player for Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough last season, featuring in all but two of their 46 league fixtures and recording a total of 10 goal contributions.

£15million – will any team meet that valuation?

Tavernier is only 23 years old but he has more than three seasons of experience in the Championship. He’s gained some really great first-team experience over the past few seasons and has become a real talent in the process.

Last season was his best, and it’s no surprise to see interest in him mounting this summer.

Boro have already rejected £10million offers and so they clearly value Tavernier above that amount, but whether or not an extra £5million would cut it remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough won’t want to become a selling club – they’re battling for promotion into the Premier League and Wilder would surely be left frustrated if he lost Tavernier this summer.

But money talks, and for the right price Boro might be forced into selling.

He’d be a great loss but if Wilder can have some spending money to replace him, it could yet be a smart move for all involved.