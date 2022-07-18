Middlesbrough keen on Brentford ace, report claims

Forss, 23, looks set to leave Brentford this summer, either on loan or in a permanent deal.

The Finn helped fire the Bees to promotion from the Championship in 2021, scoring eight goals in 42 league outings during the 2020/21 campaign.

He fell out of favour last time round in the Premier League, heading to Hull City on loan during the second half of the campaign.

But Forss scored just one goal in 11 league outings for the Tigers and now it seems like he faces an uncertain future in west London.

Football Insider say that Middlesbrough are keen on Forss but don’t say whether it’s a loan or permanent switch that Boro are interested in.

Chris Wilder’s side are desperate for a striker and have been linked with a few this summer, including the likes of Dwight Gayle and Adam Armstrong.

A good fit?

Forss burst onto the scene when out on loan with AFC Wimbledon during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 18 League One fixtures before picking up a season-ending injury.

He made an impact with Brentford the following season but has struggled for form since. With the Bees bringing in Keane Lewis-Potter now as well, it seem like Forss could be steadily falling down the pecking order.

At 23 years old though he remains a player with bags of potential yet to fulfil, and for Middlesbrough, Forss could yet be a good fit.

He’s a well-rounded striker with a natural, sort of poacher’s instinct in the box, making him ideal for either a lone striker role or as a two, playing next to a target man type of striker.

Middlesbrough certainly need attacking reinforcements this summer and fast, with their opening game of the 2022/23 campaign v West Brom less than two weeks away.