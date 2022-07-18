Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City among sides handed disappointing blow as target nears move elsewhere

Australian midfielder Mooy has drawn plenty of Championship interest amid news of his Shanghai Port.

Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and others were said to be showing an interest in the 31-year-old, although it has since been said that the latter mentioned Terriers are not keen.

Now though, Mooy is closing in on a ‘dream move’ to Scotland.

Trusted reporter Mike McGrath, who broke news of the initial Championship interest, has now said that talks have progressed between Mooy and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic. The midfielder looks poised to link up with fellow Australian Ange Postecoglu at Celtic Park as he nears the end of his search for a new club.

Aaron Mooy to disappoint a host of Championship clubs to secure a dream move to #CelticFC as a free agent. Talks have progressed for the Australia midfielder to join squad of countryman Ange Postecoglou — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 17, 2022

The Sydney-born midfielder would have been a popular signing for any Championship club, but it now looks as though a return to Scotland is on the cards 10 years after he left.

A good deal missed out on…

For any of the sides that were said to be in the chase, Mooy would have been a really impressive signing.

He starred in the Championship during his time with Huddersfield Town previously and performed well in the Premier League too with both the Terriers and Brighton and Hove Albion. As a free agent too, he would have been a shrewd addition ahead of the new season.

However, while Mooy heads for a new start in Scotland, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City and the other sides keen will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to add a new central midfielder to their ranks.