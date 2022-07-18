League One club set to recruit Manchester United goalkeeper on loan

Wycombe Wanderers are in need of a new number one ahead of the new season after David Stockdale left to join Sheffield Wednesday.

It means that, as it stands, 21-year-old Tyla Dickinson is the only senior goalkeeper on the books at Adams Park. However, Football Insider has reported that that could be about to change.

The Chairboys are said to have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United over a deal for 22-year-old ‘keeper Bishop.

It is claimed that Wycombe Wanderers have agreed to sign the shot-stopper on a temporary basis to bolster their options in between the sticks. The move is poised to be completed when he returns from the Red Devils’ pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia, with the Premier League club looking to give Bishop the chance to continue his development away from Old Trafford on another loan.

A smart move for the Chairboys…

Following Bishop’s successful stay with Mansfield Town, a switch to Adams Park would be one that makes sense.

It fills a problem position for Wycombe Wanderers while giving the former Southend United talent the chance to test himself at a higher level. Last season, Bishop managed 16 clean sheets in 53 outings for the Stags, conceding 64 times as they fell short in the League Two play-off final.

With Dickinson already on the books and Bishop potential inbound, one more goalkeeping addition could be needed for Gareth Ainsworth after losing both Stockdale and Adam Przybek upon the climax of last season.