Latest Swindon Town news: Star man rejects lucrative new deal, 29-y/o to join after Rotherham United release + more

It’s been a busy few days on the transfer front too, especially in terms of new arrivals.

However, one man who will no longer don the red and white is attacking midfielder Jack Payne. His deal expired at the end of the season and the Swindon Advertiser has reported that the 27-year-old has turned down a lucrative offer to remain at the County Ground.

It was said on Monday morning he had turned down the deal in order to reunite with Ben Garner at Charlton Athletic and that deal has since been made official.

While Payne heads for pastures new, free agent defender Angus MacDonald is reportedly set to begin a new chapter with the Robins.

Football League World has said the former Rotherham United defender is set to join Lindsey’s men on a two-year contract following the end of his two-year stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium with the Millers.

Towards the latter end of last week, three new signings made their way through the doors at the County Ground.

Right-back Remeao Hutton has arrived on a permanent basis from League Two rivals Barrow, signing for an undisclosed fee after putting pen to paper on a contract until 2024. Shortly after, highly-rated midfielder Saidou Khan signed permanently from Chesterfield before striker Tomi Adeloye made it three signings in 24 hours, joining after his Ayr United deal came to an end earlier this summer.

The transfer window has been a busy period for Lindsey and co thus far, and with the new season nearing, the hard work won’t be stopping any time soon as Swindon Town embark on a new chapter under new management.