Latest Swansea City news: Leeds United linked with Swans star, Martin eyeing up free agent attacker + more

Swansea City’s 2022/23 season opener v Rotherham United is less than two weeks away now, and Russell Martin’s side look to be in need of a couple more signings.

After a slow start to the summer, Swansea City have now made some decent signings, bringing in Harry Darling, Nathan Wood, Joe Allen and Matthew Sorinola.

The four signings look set to slot straight into Martin’s starting side. But one name who could yet be taken from Martin’s XI is Joel Piroe.

He continues to attract transfer interest with Leeds United the latest club to be mentioned alongside the Dutchman.

It’s been speculated online that Leeds are keen on Piroe, but reports say that Swansea City value the 22-year-old at £20million.

Piroe scored an incredible 22 goals in the Championship last season.

Elsewhere, another name linked with a move away from Swansea City is Jordan Garrick.

Reports say that League One side Portsmouth are keen on Garrick, who is now in the final year of his Swansea City contract.

Garrick spent last season on loan with Plymouth Argyle, featuring 42 times in League one and recording 12 goal contributions.

And in terms of potential arrivals, Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Swansea City are keen on Scottish striker Connor McBride following his release from Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

Lastly, Aaron Mooy – who was linked with a potential move to Swansea City earlier in the month – is set for a move to Celtic.

The Swans have enjoyed a decent summer so far but fans will surely be hoping to see some more new faces arrive before the new campaign gets underway.