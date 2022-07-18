Latest QPR news: Brighton talent on Beale’s radar, loan target’s likely destination emerges + more

QPR remain active in the transfer window as they continue to gear up for the 2022/23 campaign under Michael Beale.

The R’s squad looks in good shape ahead of the opening day and links with further additions are continuing.

West London Sport have revealed that QPR are ‘looking to complete a deal’ for Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Taylor Richards. The report says that Beale and co are keen on bringing the 21-year-old in on a permanent deal or a loan with a view to buy.

Richards first broke out whilst playing football in League One for Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 season, racking up 15 goal contributions in 41 appearances. Last season, Richards moved to Birmingham City on loan in January but only featured six times.

QPR are interested in Tino Anjorin along with Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City, as per journalist Adam Newson.

The 20-year-old is a promising midfielder and although his previous loan spells away from Stamford Bridge haven’t set the world alight, he could really benefit from some regular game time at senior level.

Elsewhere, QPR target Troy Parrott is most likely to be sent out on loan to the Championship next season, journalist Charlie Eccleshare told the Sunderland Echo. The 20-year-old impressed whilst on loan at MK Dons last season getting 17 goal contributions in 47 games.

The report will come as a boost to QPR as they bid to bolster their options at the top of the pitch, with Parrott reportedly identified as a target. After his impressive stay at Stadium MK, it seems a logical move to give the Irishman the chance to impress in the Championshi[p as he bids to continue his development.

The R’s campaign begins with an away trip to Blackburn Rovers.