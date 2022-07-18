Latest Burnley news: Everton to return for Clarets ace, Scottish international linked + more

Burnley have wasted no time in preparing for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Clarets have wasted no time and have already seen a number of deals get over the line.

Vincent Kompany’s transfer business hasn’t finished there though as speculation continues to circulate regarding possible additions and exits.

Football League World have claimed that Burnley are ready to make a move for Scotland international Jack Hendry. The 27-year-old is playing for Club Brugge, in a league Kompany knows well having played and managed there.

Hendry’s international and Football League experience could make him a good signing if Burnley are to make a move.

Burnley have also reportedly joined Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the chase for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, as per The Sun. However, reports have emerged since revealing that Davies is close to joining Scottish side Rangers.

LancsLive have have reported that Burnley are in fact not in the market for another centre-back. The report also states that the Clarets have not made any contact with Dara O’Shea despite Football League World linking the 23-year-old with a move to Turf Moor.

Daily Mirror reporter James Nursey has said that Burnley are set to land Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare in the next week. O’Hare managed 13 goal contributions for the Sky Blues last season putting him on the radar of many clubs.

In terms of exits, Burnley were said to have snubbed a bid from Everton for talisman Maxwel Cornet according to Alan Nixon. Everton were after Cornet on a loan deal with a view to buy the Ivorian. However MailOnline have reported that the Toffees are ‘making a revised bid’ to try and sign Cornet.

Burnley have made it relatively clear that to sign Cornet you’ll have to meet his £17.5million relegation release clause.

The Clarets open their 2022/23 campaign away against Huddersfield Town later this month.