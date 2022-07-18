John Percy shares major breakthrough in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Huddersfield Town duo, medicals scheduled

The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that Nottingham Forest have ‘agreed a double deal’ for Huddersfield Town pair Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Nottingham Forest have been in pursuit of the Huddersfield Town duo for a number of weeks now.

The pair met at Wembley in the Championship play-off final at the start of the summer, with Forest winning the game by a single goal to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Since, the Terriers have lost manager Carlos Corberan, and now the club looks set to lose two key players in O’Brien and Toffolo, who seem to have their moves to the City Ground finalised after weeks of speculation.

Percy tweeted last night saying that Nottingham Forest have now ‘agreed a double deal’ with Town for O’Brien and Toffolo, with the ‘fee for both players around the £10million mark before add-ons’.

Both players are set for their medicals today.

Back to square one…

Huddersfield made a lot of progress last season. They were building something special under Corberan but with the Spaniard now gone, and O’Brien and Toffolo looking set to follow suit, the Terriers are right back at square one.

It was always going to be difficult for the club to retain the likes of O’Brien and Toffolo after missing out on promotion. But an initial £10million for both players seems a little low, especially given the fact that O’Brien alone was being valued at that amount throughout last season.

The Yorkshire club definitely need to dip into the transfer market before the start of next season and new manager Danny Schofield will be hoping that some of this £10million will be made available for transfers over the next few weeks.