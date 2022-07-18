Fulham dark horses to sign Everton-linked Championship man, says reporter

Fulham are ‘dark horses’ to win the race for Maxwel Cornet’s signature, says Alan Nixon.

Burnley man Cornet has become the target of a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

He’s been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton in recent weeks, with the latter having had a loan offer for the Ivorian turned down.

Everton are expected to return with a bid for the 25-year-old, but Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon account that Fulham are ‘dark horses’ to win the race for Cornet this summer.

The Whites earned promotion from the Championship under Marco Silva last season and have made some decent signings so far this summer in Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira.

But Cornet could be their next signing and he looks set to cost any purchasing club £17.5million, which is said to be his relegation release clause at Burnley.

Big payday on the horizon?

Burnley have spent a lot of money so far this summer. But Vincent Kompany’s new side could cover their losses this summer with the potential sale of Cornet.

He’s certainly a player who could flourish in the Championship. But he did so in the Premier League last time round and he was always likely to attract transfer interest from the top flight this summer.

Despite the likes of Fulham and Everton now looking keen on Cornet, this relegation release clause remains the important part of this deal.

Burnley don’t have to accept a loan offer, or any offer that falls below that. The question then seems to be whether or not any clubs will trigger that release clause, for a player who’s only had one season in the Premier League.

Burnley’s 2022/23 season kicks off with a trip to Huddersfield Town later this month.