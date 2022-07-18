Everton’s stance on Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet revealed after initial offer was knocked back

Everton are ‘making a revised bid’ for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet after seeing their initial loan offer knocked back, reports MailOnline.

Cornet, 25, has become one of the most in-demand names in the Football League after Burnley’s relegation from the top flight.

The Ivorian scored nine goals last time round in what was his first season in the Premier League, having since been linked with a host of clubs clubs including Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Now though, it’s Everton who seem the most keen on Cornet, and the Toffees recently launched a loan offer for the left-sided player.

But that offer was rejected, and now, MailOnline says that Frank Lampard’s side are readying a ‘revised bid’ for Cornet, with a permanent deal now looking ‘more likely’.

The report says that the Toffees’ director of football Kevin Thelwell has remained in the UK whilst the Everton players head to the USA, in a bid to ‘accelerate transfer activity’ – Cornet meanwhile was absent from Burnley’s most recent pre-season friendly v Shrewsbury Town.

Confusion…

MailOnline’s report says that Cornet is happy to move on from Turf Moor this summer, despite reports earlier in the month saying the Ivorian wasn’t pushing for a move away.

Cornet’s stance on a potential move might not matter though, as he has a relegation release clause which is said to stand at £17.5million.

For Burnley and new manager Vincent Kompany, losing Cornet would of course be a blow, especially if it were to happen close so the start of the new season.

But the Clarets could make a decent bit of money from the sale and potentially reinvest it back into the squad during what’s been a busy summer of spending already.

Losing Cornet wouldn’t be the end of the world, but his potential exit could quickly turn into a saga and Kompany will surely be keen for his future to be decided soon.