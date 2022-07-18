EFL boss drops hint over possible swoop for available Birmingham City winger

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has moved to heap praise on Birmingham City youngster and recent trialist Kyle Hurst.

Birmingham City talent Hurst is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, though he has found regular game time in their youth set up.

The 20-year-old has played 17 times for the U23s, managing four goals and one assist in the process. He mainly features on the left-hand side, though he can play as a right-winger if needs be too.

Ahead of the new season, the Blues talent has spent time with Doncaster Rovers and now, insight has emerged on his situation with the League Two side.

The Doncaster Free Press has said that Hurst is available on either a loan or permanent deal this summer and speaking to the publication, Rovers boss McSheffrey has moved to praise the Birmingham City youngster, suggesting they will try to bring him to the Keepmoat Stadium.

“It’s just whether the figures work and what we can do,” McSheffrey said when asked about a potential deal.

“He’s done himself no harm because I think with the team we have and started with (against Huddersfield) we have not really got a ball-carrier.