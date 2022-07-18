Charlton Athletic set to wrap up midfielder swoop in the next 48 hours

Charlton Athletic have agreed personal terms with attacking midfielder Jack Payne, who is poised to undergo a medical today (Monday) ahead of a move to The Valley.

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has already reunited with a couple of familiar faces since his departure from Swindon Town.

The Addicks manager has brought Jojo Wollacott and Mandela Egbo to The Valley with him this summer. Now, another one of his former Robins players is set to make the move to South London ahead of the new season.

As per a report from the Swindon Advertiser, free agent midfielder Payne is set to join the Addicks in the next 48 hours.

It is said that the 27-year-old is set to snub a higher contract offer to stay with Swindon Town in order to play at a higher level with Charlton Athletic. A medical is set to take place today in the hope a deal can be finalised before Tuesday comes to an end.

A warranted return to League One…

Payne has spent the vast majority of his career playing in League One.

He has played 80 times in League Two as well as in 23 Championship games but with 183 League One outings to his name, it’s safe to say he has plenty of third-tier pedigree. He starred for Swindon Town in the fourth tier last season, managing 14 goals and six assists in 41 games across all competitions while featuring in a range of midfield roles.

He will be a smart addition for Garner and Charlton Athletic. He will already know exactly what the boss wants from him and how he wants to play, so it will be hoped he can come in and hit the ground running in South London.