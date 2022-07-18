Burnley readying move for 17-cap international

Burnley have enjoyed a promising summer transfer window so far, making some impressive signings ahead of the new season as they build for a new era under the management of Vincent Kompany.

Defence has been a point of focus in their recruitment. Centre-backs Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) have all arrived while Ian Maatsen (loan) has come in as a new option at left-back.

Now, Football League World has claimed another centre-back swoop is in the offing.

Their report claims Club Brugge’s Scottish defender Hendry is a target for the Clarets. The club are said to be ready to make a move for him this week too.

However, amid reports from the same outlet last week claiming Dara O’Shea was on Burnley‘s radar, Lancs Live clarified that new additions at centre-back were not a priority at the time of the report.

Is another centre-back needed?

As it stands, Kompany currently has Kevin Long alongside new signings McNally, Egan-Riley and Harwood-Bellis at the heart of defence.

The quartet are solid options at the back, though it could be argued that one more addition at the back wouldn’t go amiss. The Clarets have lost all of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins this summer, so maybe a player with strong EFL pedigree could be a smart addition.

Hendry, 27, wouldn’t provide that, though he has played plenty of football elsewhere. He is a 17-time Scotland international who impressed in Scotland before his move over to Belgium and could be an intriguing option for Kompany and co if the claims of interest are true.