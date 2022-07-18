Burnley man doesn’t fancy Nottingham Forest move amid growing PL links, report reveals

Burnley ace Maxwel Cornet ‘turned down the idea of a move to Nottingham Forest’, a recent report from Daily Mail has revealed.

Cornet, 25, is in-demand following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Signed from Lyon last summer, the Ivorian went on to feature 26 times in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals.

Since the Clarets’ relegation, a number of teams have been linked with Cornet, including Nottingham Forest.

Right now though it seems like Fulham and Everton are the most keen on Cornet, with the latter having already seen an offer for the Burnley man knocked back.

And as Fulham look set to swoop in following Everton’s rejected offer, Daily Mail says that Cornet has ‘turned down the idea of a move to Nottingham Forest’.

What next for Cornet?

Cornet has no shortage of suitors right now. But the ball is certainly in Burnley’s court given their reported £17.5million release clause.

The Clarets don’t have to settle for any less than that, and it’s said that Cornet isn’t pushing for a move away right now, so it’s down to the likes of Fulham or Everton to trigger that release clause.

He’s certainly a player with Premier League quality. But it seems like he won’t be joining Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side this summer – Daily Mail’s report doesn’t give any reason as to why Cornet doesn’t favour a move to the City Ground.

Burnley have made some impressive signings this summer and could probably afford to lose Cornet, so expect the Clarets to be rubbing their hands at the amount of teams showing an interest in Cornet.

Vincent Kompany’s side kick off their 2022/23 season with a trip to Huddersfield Town later this month.