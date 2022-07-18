Blackpool keen on signing Liverpool man on loan this summer

Blackpool are said to be keen on signing Liverpool’s Rhys Williams on loan.

Blackpool have endured a subdued summer transfer window so far. The Seasiders had to deal with the unexpected departure of former manager Neil Critchley at the start of the summer, with Michael Appleton having since come in.

The former Lincoln City boss has since brought in Lewis Fiorini on loan from Manchester City, whom he had at Lincoln last time round, and now Mail Online say that Appleton is keen on Williams.

Their report writes that Appleton is keen on a ‘similar move’ for Liverpool and Wales defender Williams after securing the services of Fiorini for the 2022/23 season.

Williams joined Swansea City on loan at the start of last season, but would only go on to feature five times in the Championship for the Swans.

He undoubtedly struggled to make his way into Russell Martin’s starting side before being recalled by Liverpool, but he wouldn’t make a single appearance for the first-team upon being recalled.

Williams has since featured in Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies v both Manchester United and Crystal Palace but looks set to head out on loan again this summer.

A decent signing?

Williams is obviously held in high regards at Anfield, given the fact that the club previously handed him a deal running until 2026.

His spell at Swansea City last season didn’t work out but expect William to have bettered his game back at Liverpool, training with the first-team and playing for the U23s.

He’s a versatile centre-back with speed and agility and so he has the traits of a modern centre-back, but perhaps he just needs a season playing regular, first-team football.

Blackpool have been really quiet this summer and they could certainly do with some defensive additions, and Williams could become a key addition.

Blackpool kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v Reading at the end of this month.