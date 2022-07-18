Blackburn, Stoke City and more set to miss out on Liverpool’s Ben Davies with player set for medical with another club

Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to join Rangers in a £4million deal, says John Percy.

Davies has been linked with a move away from Anfield throughout this summer, after his initial move to the club at the start of 2021.

The defender made the surprise switch from Preston North End to Liverpool amid an injury crisis within Jurgen Klopp’s side, but now looks set to move on without ever making an appearance for the first-team.

He spent last season on loan with Sheffield United and was being linked with a number of Championship sides this summer too, with Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers having all been mentioned.

Though it was the Rovers who had been most closely linked with a move for Davies.

But now, Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed that Rangers are ‘finalising a deal’ for Davies, believed to be worth around £4million, with a medical set to take place in the ‘next few days’.

He tweeted:

#Rangers are finalising a deal worth around £4m in total for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, as Calvin Bassey prepares to join Ajax. Davies set for his medical in the next few days, with both clubs very close to an agreement #lfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 17, 2022

Blow for Blackburn…

Blackburn in particular looked keen on Davies, and in need of Davies too.

New manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has an alarming lack of centre-backs at his disposal and Davies would’ve been a really keen signing this summer.

But the club look to have been priced out of a move and now they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere, and with the new season just around the corner too.

Time is quickly running out for the likes of Blackburn to do some summer business. Rovers have been quiet so far this summer but they could be waiting on finalising some loan deals towards the end of the summer window, which certainly seem needed at this point.

Blackburn kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v QPR later this month.