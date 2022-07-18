Blackburn and QPR make contact with PL club over deal for midfielder, report claims

West London Sport revealed this morning that QPR are keen on Richards, 21, who spent time out on loan with Birmingham City in the second half of last season.

The R’s are keen on bringing Richards to west London on a permanent basis but now Football Insider say that Blackburn Rovers are also keen on the Englishman.

Richards spent time with both Fulham and Manchester City as a youngster. He joined Brighton in 2019 and made his Premier League debut for the club last season.

Football Insider’s report claims that both QPR and Blackburn have made contact with Brighton over a potential deal for the midfielder.

A good move for Blackburn?

Both QPR and Blackburn have new managers at the helm ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – Michael Beale and Jon Dahl Tomasson respectively – and coincidentally, the two sides open the new season against each other later this month.

But QPR have had a much more positive summer transfer window than Blackburn.

Tomasson has only made the one signing this summer, bringing in Ethan Walker on a free transfer, so time is quickly running out for Rovers to put together a decent team.

They finished 8th last season but have since lost the bulk of their spine, with Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell having both left.

Rothwell’s departure in particular highlights the need for a new midfielder and Richards could be a good bet – he’s relatively unproven but has shown in loan spells with the likes of Doncaster Rovers that he has potential.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one pans out and whether or not QPR and Blackburn get dragged into a bidding war.