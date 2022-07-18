3 free agent centre-backs Blackburn Rovers should consider as Ben Davies nears Rangers move

Blackburn Rovers are in dire need of some new signings, with centre-back a particular problem position for new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers, as it stands, have only Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala as their two first-team centre-backs, with the latter being linked with a move away as well.

Tomasson is in desperate need of a centre-back and looked to be keen on signing Liverpool’s Ben Davies, but reports now say he’s off to Rangers.

With that in mind, here’s three free agent centre-backs that Rovers should consider this summer…

Alfie Mawson

Mawson was once hailed as one of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in the English game. He earned himself a big-money move from Swansea City to Fulham in 2018 but now finds himself a free agent, having suffered terribly with injury over the past few years.

If he can rediscover his fitness, then Mawson will become one of the best defenders on the free agent market – he’s got ball-playing ability, athleticism and leadership skills, making him an ideal centre-back for a team like Blackburn who are in need of a leader at the back.

Michael Hector

Hector is another name who was let go by Fulham at the end of last season. The former Chelsea man has a better fitness record than Mawson but still only managed four Championship outings last season, and four in the Premier League campaign the year before.

He’s not played a lot of football in recent years but remains a player with great Football League experience having previously been favoured at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City. Hector boasts a lot of the same attributes as Mawson, but could be a safer option in terms of fitness.

Naby Sarr

Sarr was let go by Huddersfield Town after their play-off final defeat v Nottingham Forest. The former Charlton Athletic man became a favoured name among Terriers fans towards the end of the campaign for his heroic performances at the back, but couldn’t earn himself a new deal.

Football Insider claimed that Birmingham City and Reading were keen on him earlier in the month, but nothing has since been said on that front.

Sarr could bring versatility and athleticism to a Blackburn Rovers back-line currently lacking it, and on a free transfer it would surely prove to be a shrewd move.