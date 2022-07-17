Swansea City keen on released Blackburn Rovers youngster

Swansea City are keen on signing Connor McBride following his release from Blackburn Rovers, reports Alan Nixon.

McBride, 21, is a product of the Celtic youth academy and arrived in England with Blackburn Rovers in 2020.

But McBride would never feature for Rovers’ first-team, instead spending time out on loan with Scottish outfit Queen’s Park during the 2021/22 campaign.

Since his released at the end of last season, McBride has been without a club.

But Nixon has now revealed via his Patreon account that McBride is already in talks with two potential new clubs, and that Swansea City have now joined the race for his signature.

Swansea City have had a decent summer transfer window so far, bringing in Harry Darling, Joe Allen, Nathan Wood and Matthew Sorinola.

Russell Martin’s side could yet lose a few more players after Flynn Downes’ move to West Ham, but the Swans will of course be hoping that this isn’t the case.

A shrewd signing?

McBride is obviously an unproven name. He’s not played a whole lot of football for a 21-year-old but the Swans are becoming a side that give chances to these unproven names on the free agent market, in the hope that they can prove themselves.

For Swansea City, there’s very little to lose by giving McBride a chance – perhaps a one-year contract would be ideal, as it would give the club the chance to look over McBride, and it would give the player a chance to show what he can do.

It could yet prove to be a really shrewd signing. But McBride will have a lot to prove if he’s to make a name for himself with Swansea City in years to come.

Swansea City’s 2022/23 campaign kicks off with a trip to Rotherham United at the end of this month.