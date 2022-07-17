Spanish giants Sevilla interested in cut-price move for Blackburn Rovers star

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, La Liga giants Sevilla are interested in a move for Blackburn Rovers star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Spaniards held interest in the Chile international from the last transfer window in January, says Nixon.

He adds that Los Rojiblancos are looking to pursue that interest but not at the £20milion valuation Rovers have placed on their star man.

Sevilla looking at Brereton Diaz cut-price move

Nixon confirms that Sevilla “are back in” for the Blackburn Rovers striker. He adds that it will not be at Blackburn’s £20million valuation.

Instead, the Sun man says they “will only offer Blackburn around half” of what Rovers are asking for.

Ben Brereton Diaz is hot property after last season’s Sky Bet Championship endeavours.

The 23-year-old scored 22 goals and registered three assists in 37 Championship appearances.

That level of output is bound to raise attention. The 14-cap, four-goal Chile international finds himself at the centre of such attention this summer.

Thoughts?

A striker’s currency is the goals that he scores and Ben Brereton Diaz has a bank of those in his armoury.

In total, he has 39 goals and 17 assists in 170 Sky Bet Championship games. The bulk of those goals – 22 of them – came in last season’s Championship.

A valuation and a price tag are always going to come off the back of goals scored by a striker. That will always be the case.

When looking at what he is capable of and what he has shown, a £20million asking price for Ben Brereton Diaz is not that steep.

Indeed, it is right in the ballpark of what he is worth and it is a fair amount for Blackburn to ask for.

Sevilla obviously don’t think so, hence the trying their luck with a half-price interest and possible approach.