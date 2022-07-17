Sheffield United closing in on deal for Brighton man

Sheffield United are closing in on a deal for Reda Khadra from Brighton & Hove Albion, as per Alan Nixon.

Khadra, 21, spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Throughout the 2021/22 season Khadra scored five and assisted four in all competitions for the Rovers.

The versatile attacker signed for the Seagulls from Borussia Dortmund and impressed with his time in Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy contributing to five goals in six U23 appearances.

Sheffield United opened talks with the forward last week, and now via Nixon’s Patreon, the Blades are reportedly closing in on signing the German prospect.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be hoping to mount another promotion push this season and the addition of Khadra will only benefit their chances.

Last season Sheffield United finished 5th in the Championship. They suffered an inconsistent start to the year and had they avoided this, they will have been closer to automatic promotion.

This year the expectations are set and beginning on the front foot is crucial. Adding Khadra to their ranks will add a fearless, skilful talent to an already well-rounded squad.

Whilst Khadra’s stats for Blackburn Rovers last season weren’t record-breaking, they were enough to show the quality he has and the potential he is capable of.

Heckingbottom will have to work closely with Khadra over the coming year if they can pull this deal off, but there is no doubt the Seagulls winger can play a huge part in helping Sheffield United achieve their goals this season.

Sheffield United begin their campaign against Watford on August 1st.