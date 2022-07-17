Oxford United tipped to hijack MK Dons move for Crystal Palace talent

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Oxford United are looking to jump in with a move for Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

This move by the U’s would see them go head-to-head with fellow League One side MK Dons.

The Dons were credited with a prior interest in the Palace starlet by The Sun’s Nixon in a previous report.

Liam Manning’s outfit were thought to be front-runners for Rak-Sakyi in what would have been a season-long loan.

However, Karl Robinson’s move for the young flyer could complicate those plans.

Hotshot Rak-Sakyi a wanted man…

19-year-old Rak-Sakyi started out his journey in football with Chelsea before moving to their fellow Londoners Crystal Palace in 2019.

He has worked his way through the age groups at Selhurst Park and has two appearances to his name with the first team.

However, the bulk of his experience has come with the Eagles’ Under-23s. In 36 games for them, he has 20 goals and six assists.

This output is also mirrored at Under-18 level where he has eight goals and eight assists in just 17 games.

A player is often judged by their latest returns and last season Rak-Sakyi had 19 goals and six assists in 29 games. The bulk of these goals – 18 in total – came in 25 Premier League 2 appearances.

Oxford hijack – a good move…thoughts?

Premier League youngsters such as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are often hot property for lower-tier sides.

That certainly seems the case here with both Oxford United and MK Dons tipped to slug it out for his services.

He is a pacy youngster who certainly knows where the back of the net is and that is bound to draw interest.

Players with that particular skill set often perform well with clubs lower down the league ladder.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would definitely be a solid loan signing for either Liam Manning’s Dons or Karl Robinson’s U’s.