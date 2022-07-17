Nottingham Forest suffer uncommon set-back in pursuit of Huddersfield Town man

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Huddersfield Town man Lewis O’Brien has received a knock-back according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Forest’s promotion to the Premier League has given them both a pot of money and also the need to restructure.

They have been busy on the latter and Huddersfield Town man O’Brien is the latest to be linked with a move.

However, Forest’s move for midfielder O’Brien has been held up by what The Sun’s Nixon terms “a bizarre extra cost.”

Nottingham Forest need to dig deeper…

Nixon’s article states that Huddersfield Town view prize asset O’Brien as a £10million player. This is a fixed fee according to The Sun man.

However, what is muddying the waters for Nottingham Forest is that this ‘fixed fee’ is not for promoted clubs.

Nixon adds that the cost for promoted clubs is higher than £10million and is under a different clause.

He says that both clubs are involved in negotiations as Forest look to make inroads towards their ninth signing of the summer.

Thoughts?

O’Brien is a player who certainly caught the eye for Huddersfield Town last season. He scored three goals and provided three assists across all competitions for the Terriers.

That level of output, alongside the manner of his performances, was always going to mark the 23-year-old out as an interest for others.

That’s been the case and more than Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in midfielder O’Brien and his potential.

Landing O’Brien would be a sensible move for Forest to make. It would also be a loss that Huddersfield Town would have to bear going into the new season.

However, it looks like Steve Cooper’s side will have to dig a little deeper to complete a move for Lewis O’Brien.