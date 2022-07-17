Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth both make bids for Middlesbrough ace

Middlesbrough have received bids from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for midfielder Marcus Tavernier, according to The Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest are believed to have tabled an offer of £10million for the Middlesbrough man, although it is not known whether Bournemouth have matched this amount or submitted more or less than their Premier League counterparts.

This comes after reports stating that Middlesbrough are braced to lose the midfielder this summer with several clubs from the top flight linked. Whilst the same report claimed that the Teessiders value the player at £10million.

Tavernier played 90 minutes in every game under Chris Wilder last season and so is a hugely valuable player to the club and is integral to how Boro want to play. He featured predominantly on the left side of a midfield three, but can play as a number 10 and as a left wing-back.

Why a departure seems unlikely at this price…

Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns insists that ‘it would take a lot more than that for Boro to even consider it’. Middlesbrough deem Tavernier as one of their key players and so won’t want to part with him for a fee as low as what is quoted and should hold out for more.

Wilder recently spoke out saying he is not expecting any other first-team departures this summer after the sale of Djed Spence. So based on these comments, Tavernier isn’t likely to leave the Riverside any time soon.

The 23-year-old had his best goal involvement tally of his career last time out and has been improving year on year. He has solidified himself as a regular for the North-East club, starting every game in all competitions under Wilder last season.

Spence looks increasingly likely to be sold for a reported £12.5million after one great season out on loan, with this in mind, Tavernier should surely demand a higher fee after consistent performances over a number of years.