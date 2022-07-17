Luton Town agree deal for 19-year-old talent after long-winded negotiations

Pepple, 19, is currently playing for Calvary FC in Canada’s top flight.

The young prospect has scored six in seven league appearances so far this season, impressing supporters across the Atlantic.

The Kettering-born striker is enjoying a prolific year so far and the teen talent appears to be finding his feet in senior football.

His performances have caught the eye of potential suitors in England.

Forest Green Rovers were reportedly after Pepple, but the Hatters have seemingly hijacked that deal and are set to sign the striker in a three-year deal.

This is an exciting piece of business for the Championship side ahead of the 2022/23 season.

An unproven talent…

Despite being on top form so far this year, Pepple is yet to prove himself in England.

The second tier of English football will prove to be the 19-year-old’s toughest challenge yet and settling into the EFL quickly could prove essential to Pepple’s success.

Nathan Jones’ side will be hoping for another promotion push this time out, however, it isn’t known yet whether Pepple will play a part just quite yet.

Pepple needs game time to improve and continue his development. The teenager can’t afford to lose the current form he’s on by sitting on the bench every week.

To combat this problem it’s possible Pepple spends time in Luton Town’s academy squads or out on loan to a lower-league side to build up an understanding of the English game at the highest level.

The new season begins in two weeks time and it’ll be interesting to see what role Pepple plays in the Hatters’ first game against Birmingham City.