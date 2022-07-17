Cheltenham Town set to swoop for Manchester United talent

According to Alan Nixon, Manchester United’s Under-23 goalkeeper Matej Kovar is on Cheltenham Town’s transfer radar.

The 22-year-old Czech ‘keeper Kovar has been with United since a January 2018 move from Slovacko and their Under-19s set-up.

Now, Nixon says that the Red Devils are ready to let him out on loan again and that Cheltenham Town are set to welcome him.

From the Red Devils to the Robins…

Kovar is a current Under-21 international for the Czech Republic. However, at Old Trafford, he has not made the breakthrough to the senior squad.

He has appeared regularly for the age-group sides at Manchester United. This includes 52 appearances – 73 conceded and 18 clean sheets – for the Under-23s.

Now Nixon hints that Cheltenham Town are set to receive the benefits of his schooling with the Premier League giants via a loan deal.

The Robins finished 15th in last season’s League One table, ending their campaign on 56 points.

Thoughts?

Cheltenham Town would definitely benefit from the arrival of Kovar from Manchester United.

He would arrive with world-class coaching tucked under his belt and also a wealth of experience representing the Red Devils’ youth sides.

Kovar also has experience with other loans out from Old Trafford. In August 2020, the youngster spent time and Swindon Town and last season saw a half-season loan at Burton Albion.

The latter loan saw him make just six appearances for the Brewers, conceding four goals but also keeping four clean sheets.

His time two years ago at Swindon Town was more productive. He made 21 appearances during his time there – conceding 43 times and keeping just one clean sheet.

Regardless of the time out with others or goals conceded, Cheltenham Town would benefit from landing the Manchester United youngster.