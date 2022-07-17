Charlton Athletic reject bids for 22-year-old, report reveals

Charlton Athletic have reportedly rejected bids for striker Josh Davison, as per London News Online.

Davison, 22, spent last season on loan at Swindon Town.

The young striker scored nine times and assisted twice in League Two last time out.

The London-born forward enjoyed an improved campaign during the 2021/22 season, having struggled to find his feet for the Addicks since joining in 2019.

Davison has had loan spells at the likes of Forest Green Rovers as well as Swindon Town in an attempt to find the form which would earn him a spot in Charlton Athletic’s starting XI.

The 22-year-old is into the final year of his Addicks contract and the London-based club are willing to cash in on him, but they’ve rejected bids for the striker already this summer, according to recent reports.

A lot to prove…

Davison’s contract with Charlton Athletic ends next year and he is yet to really prove himself with the squad.

The Addicks will be hoping for an improvement on their 13th place finish last season.

Under the new management of Ben Garner, Davison may finally click and prove he’s worth a new deal, however at the moment it doesn’t look likely that he will be with the Addicks come the start of the season.

It’s unknown which clubs have seen bids rejected, but with the Addicks willing to sell a deal may be struck soon.

Wherever he ends up, Davison needs to start the new season on the front foot and keep the momentum going throughout the 2022/23 season.

The season begins in two weeks and hopefully, Davison will have clarity on his future by then, so he can fully focus on fulfilling his potential.