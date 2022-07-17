Burnley respond to Everton’s bid for £18m-rated star

Ivorian Cornet had a decent Premier League campaign after arriving from French side Lyon in August last year.

He made 26 appearances for the Clarets, scoring nine goals and adding one assist.

But it wasn’t enough to save the Lancashire side who suffered the last-day heartache of relegation back to Championship football.

Nixon adds gloss on Burnley rejection of Toffees offer…

A player of Cornet’s calibre was always going to attract Premier League attention after Burnley’s relegation.

That has been the case and Sun man Nixon says that the Clarets have rejected Everton’s novel attempt to land the 25-year-old winger.

He writes that Everton’s proposal was Cornet arriving on ‘loan with a view bid’.

The particulars of this novel approach were that Cornet’s move to Goodison Park would be on a season-long loan. Everton would then take up an option to buy if they stayed up.

This approach was rejected out of hand by Burnley who are willing to sell but at a cash price. Nixon adds that they value their wing star as an £18million player – just over Cornet’s reported £17.5million release clause.

Cornet move denied…thoughts?

Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League was always going to see the breaking apart of their squad.

That was certainly the case with Cornet whose eye-catching displays have certainly drawn admiring glances from the likes of Everton.

He is a player who has shown that he is a threat in English football’s top-tier competition and one who knows where the back of the net is.

Burnley standing firm on the particulars of any move is good news for them. They are realistic that he will go, but only on their terms.

Those terms do not include a loan with a view to buy, the Turf Moor outfit wants a more traditional cash upfront sale.

The Clarets will need to restructure and the money from any potential Maxwell Cornet sale will be vital in said restructure.