Burnley join race to sign outcasted Liverpool man

Burnley have joined Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in the race to sign Liverpool’s Ben Davies, reports The Sun.

Davies, 26, has been at the centre of transfer speculation for the past couple of weeks.

The centre-back joined Liverpool midway through the 2020/21 season but is yet to make his debut for the club, having spent time on loan with Sheffield United last season.

He featured just 22 times in the Championship as injury kept him om the sidelines for large parts of the campaign.

Ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 campaign, report have backed Davies to seal his permanent exit from Anfield, and Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have been linked.

Though it’s the Rovers who have been the most closely linked with Davies. But Jon Dahl Tomasson’s new side now face competition for the signing from their Lancashire counterparts Burnley, who also enter the new campaign under new management.

Vincent Kompany arrived earlier in the summer and has since wasted no time in putting his own stamp on the playing squad, bringing in the likes of Scott Twine, Luke McNally and many more.