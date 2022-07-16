Smith in, Ihiekwe in – Is this Sheffield Wednesday’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Entering their second season in League One, Sheffield Wednesday have been putting together a solid squad during the summer transfer window.

After the Yorkshire club narrowly missed out on promotion, Darren Moore has brought in a number of new faces that have strengthened their squad.

But with the new season just a couple of weeks away, what is Sheffield Wednesday‘s current strongest starting XI?

After losing Bailey Peacock-Farrell, the Owls have secured the services of David Stockdale who adds a bit of experience to the starting line-up. Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Cameron Dawson may finally have his chance to become the starting option but the acquisition of Stockdale gives him healthy competition for the starting spot.

For the majority of last season, Moore preferred to use a 3-5-2 formation. This could see new signings Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo all play in starting positions. However, if he can maintain his fitness after an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign, Dominic Iorfa could leave Famewo on the bench.

After the loan signing of Reece James, he will battle with Marvin Johnson and Jaden Brown for a starting spot on the left.

Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer are the options on the opposite side, with the former holding down the starting role while the latter filled in at centre-back

In midfield, maestro Barry Bannan looks likely to maintain a starting role with George Byers likely to play alongside him. Former Cardiff City star Will Vaulks is also a player with a wealth of Championship experience under his belt that could become a key player for the Owls.

The addition of last season’s League One top-goalscorer Michael Smith alongside clinical striker Lee Gregory adds more threat going forward and could both be a catalyst reason for possible success next season.

Josh Windass is also a solid option at the top of the pitch and he could easily come into the starting XI, either as a striker or attacking midfielder.

As it stands, this could be Sheffield Wednesday‘s strongest starting XI: