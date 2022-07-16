3 Rotherham United players that may fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Rotherham United have had a turbulent summer transfer window so far, needing to replace a number of key players before the season gets underway.

Cameron Humphreys, Conor Washington, Tom Eaves and Peter Kioso are some of the names that have joined Paul Warne’s ranks at the New York Stadium.

Despite losing a handful of integral members of their squad like Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, the Millers could have some players that may fall out of favour due to new signings.

Here we look at three Rotherham United players who could fall out of contention next season…

Tolaji Bola

The former Arsenal left-back struggled for game-time during the Millers’ promotion campaign, making just 13 appearances in all competitions.

The addition of Cohen Bramall who was a stand-out performer last season for Lincoln City and could possibly cause Bola to fall further out of contention.

Bola could possibly gain more time on the pitch due to now being the back-up left-back but he is unlikely to be Warne’s first choice for the starting line-up.

Richard Wood

There can be no doubt about Wood’s status as a Rotherham United legend, but it could be time for him to drop out of the starting XI.

With the additions of Cameron Humphreys and Jamie McCart, the 37-year-old may have to settle for a less prevalent role moving forward. Versatile star Hakeem Odoffin has emerged as a viable option at the heart of defence too, so it may be that fan favourite Wood falls out of favour somewhat.

However, there is no doubt that he can remain a key player off the pitch and in the dressing room.

Joshua Kayode

The striker failed to make much of an impact last season, finding the net just once in 20 league appearances.

With Warne signing two new centre-forwards, Kayode may become more of a back-up option and having his current game-time reduced from what it was last term.

Kayode could still possibly make a number of appearances as a substitute for the Millers but could possibly find the step-up to the second tier challenging at first.