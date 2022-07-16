3 Portsmouth players who may fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Portsmouth have had a relatively uneventful transfer window so far, only making a handful of signings.

Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson have all joined Danny Cowley’s ranks at Fratton Park as they look to improve on last season’s shortcomings.

Plenty of business still needs to be done though, with striker an area in need of bolstering. Despite this, there are still players who could struggle for game-time due to new players that Cowley has brought in.

Here we look at three Portsmouth players who could fall out of favour next season…

Haji Mnoga

The Tanzania international is a product of Portsmouth’s youth system, making 15 first-team appearances for Pompey in all competitions.

Mnoga spent time out on loan last season with non-league Weymouth where he impressed with his diligent performances for the entirety of his spell with the Terras.

However, given the additions of the earlier mentioned Rafferty and Swanson, another temporary move away from Portsmouth could be best for his development.

Jay Mingi

The midfielder joined Portsmouth in 2021 after he was released by rival League One club Charlton Athletic. Mingi is yet to break regularly into the first-team, appearing just three times for Pompey.

With the signing of the experienced Pack who prefers to play in a more defensive position and a number of other players with more experience than Mingi, the 21-year-old’s struggle for regular first-team minutes may continue.

A loan move away looks as though it could be a good option for the youngster unless Cowley decides to work him into his plans.

Kieron Freeman

The Welsh international joined Pompey last summer after short spells with Swansea City and Swindon Town. Freeman appeared sporadically last season, playing in just 19 league fixtures.

After the signing of two more right-backs, the former Sheffield United star could possibly struggle even more to become a regular starter at Fratton Park.

He has been linked with a move away this summer, with Tranmere Rovers the latest said to be keen.