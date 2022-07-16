3 Charlton Athletic players who could fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Charlton Athletic have had a solid start to life under the leadership of Ben Garner, bringing in a number of impressive signings.

Players such as Joe Wollacot, Mandela Egbo, Conor McGrandles and Eoghan O’Connell have all bolstered the Addicks squad ahead of Garner’s debut season at The Valley.

It could be an unpredictable campaign for Charlton Athletic who have brought in a number of names unproven at League One level. With the former Swindon Town manager surely opting for his new signings, this could cause some players to fall out of contention.

Here we look at three Charlton Athletic players who could fall out of favour next season…

Nathan Harness

Harness joined Charlton Athletic in 2019 from non-league club Dunstable Town. The shot-stopper has made just six first-team appearances due to the experienced Craig MacGillivray being the starting choice.

With the arrival of Wollacot, Harness looks unlikely to be in contention for a starting or back-up role.

Garner may opt to send the youngster out on loan to gain some much needed experience to possibly be an option for the first-team in the future.

Charlie Barker

The 19-year-old is a product of Charlton Athletic’s youth system, making 11 first-team appearances since his debut during the 2020/21 season.

Barker spent some time out on loan last season at non-league Wealdstone United and may once again be set for a loan move, with the signing of O’Connell making it harder for him to gain regular game-time.

With Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle putting in a number of impressive performances last season, Barker looks unlikely to play much but could become a starter in the future if he gains more experience elsewhere.

Jake Forster-Caskey

The Englishman made just league four appearances last season, suffering from injury woes for the majority of the campaign.

The addition of an experienced League One midfielder like McGrandles surely makes it harder for Forster-Caskey to return to the side once he recovers from injury.

After a breakthrough season for Albie Morgan and consistent campaigns from Alex Gilbey and Sean Clare, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man looks unlikely to return to the same amount of regular game-time that he used to have.