Wolves talent completes Cheltenham Town loan return

Cheltenham Town have announced that they have re-signed Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry on a season-long loan.

Cheltenham Town had Perry on their books last season, but his stint at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium was cut short due to a hip injury sustained in October last year.

He had made a solid impression at his short time at the Robins, even earning the September Player of the Month award, and so they have decided to pursue a reunion with the player, re-signing him on a season-long loan.

Perry has been part of Wolves’ pre-season training camp, but in the hopes of gaining more first-team experience, he has been given the green light to re-join his former loan side.

He has now joined up with Wade Elliott’s side as they continue their own pre-season preparations, and the midfielder will be available to feature in their next friendly against Cardiff City this weekend.

The summer window so far…

Having shown flashes of his quality in his previous loan spell, Cheltenham Town will want him to build upon those strong performances in his short stint last season and make an even bigger impact this time around.

They finished in 15th place in League One last season and will want to improve on their mid-table finish.

Perry’s addition looks to be a positive one, and their recent acquisitions of Dan Nlundulu from Southampton on loan, and Daniel Adshead on a permanent deal from Norwich City mean Cheltenham Town are looking in the right direction.

A few shrewd signings don’t necessarily equal success but a couple of Premier League youngsters in Perry and Nlundulu will add pace and exuberance to their ranks in the hopes of kicking on under Elliott’s management after Michael Duff’s departure.