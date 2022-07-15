West Brom transfer state of play with 4 names tipped to leave and free agent close to signing

West Brom’s summer transfer window has been a slow-burner, but all in all Steve Bruce has made some positive signings.

John Swift and Jed Wallace remain his two summer signings so far. But it looks like West Brom are about to welcome their third signing of the summer with reports stating that the Baggies have reached an agreement with Okay Yokuslu.

The former West Brom loanee is a free agent and now looks set to return to the club on a permanent basis.

But Yokuslu, for now, remains the only player close to joining West Brom, with the bulk of the Baggies’ transfer headlines this week linking players with moves away from The Hawthorns.

At the start of the week it was claimed by Football League World that Dara O’Shea was a target of Burnley’s. But a report from LancsLive has since confirmed that the Clarets have not made contact with West Brom over a move for O’Shea, and that they aren’t considering another centre-back signing this summer.

Elsewhere, Bruce has confirmed that Cedric Kipre is set to join an unnamed Championship side this summer, with speculation suggesting that it’s Cardiff City.

Speaking after last night's win at Northampton, Steve Bruce confirmed Cedric Kipre is close to leaving Albion. The boss wouldn't say where he is going, just that it's a club in Wales! I understand it to be Cardiff with the defender joining them on a season-long loan… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Bruce has responded to comments from Preston boss Ryan Lowe on Callum Robinson, who’s recently been linked with a move away from West Brom.

Lowe said he’s a fan of Robinson, but didn’t want to comment too much on another club’s player – to which Bruce said:

“What can I say to someone else’s comments? I’m sure he does like him, in this day and age it’s alright talking about other people’s players.

“I’m sure there are a lot who like him, but so do I.”

Lastly, it’s said that Baggies youngster Reyes Cleary is set to remain at West Brom until December, when his scholarship deal expires – he rejected the offer of a new deal at the end of last season.

For the Baggies then, it looks like Bruce’s pre-planned summer clear-out is getting underway. But fans will still be hopeful of seeing a few more new faces arrive and plug the gaps from last season.

It’s going to be a hugely difficult season in the second tier next time round with a lot of teams in the mix for the top-six – West Brom’s campaign starts with a trip to Middlesbrough on July 30th.