West Brom agree bargain deal for 39-cap international

West Brom had Yokuslu on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. While it was a season to forget on the whole, the Turkish midfielder became a popular figure at The Hawthorns, playing 16 times in the Premier League.

This summer as seen links re-emerge, with talks reportedly taking place over a reunion after Yokuslu’s departure from Celta Vigo.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the Baggies have reached an agreement to bring the midfielder back to England.

It is claimed that a full agreement has been reached to re-sign Yokuslu ahead of the new season. As a free agent, he w1ill come in on a bargain free transfer deal, presenting another shrewd bit of business by Steve Bruce and the Baggies as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

Just what the Baggies need?

West Brom could certainly do with another defensive midfielder in their ranks, so Yokuslu will be a welcome addition.

His proposed arrival will add real depth to Bruce’s midfield, competing with the likes of Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt and potentially Taylor Gardner-Hickman for a place in the middle of the park.

Questions have been asked of Livermore in recent seasons so the addition of a full international with plenty of experience at a high level will be a welcome one.

Yokuslu has played 39 times for Turkey’s international side and has played over 150 times in Turkey’s Super Lig, also notching up 87 appearances in La Liga during spells with Celta Vigo and Getafe (loan).